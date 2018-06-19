Gerald McCoy has some advice for young players during the down time

Getty Images

As NFL players get a rare break from football in anticipation of football, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has some advice for players who are relatively new to the league: Football.

“Young players, you live football,” McCoy said recently, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Me? I’ve been doing this nine years, so I’ve learned how to manage everything. If you’re young, live it. Don’t be happy being in the NFL. So what? What are you going to do now that you’re here? Do something with it. Make the best of the opportunity.”

McCoy explained what he’ll tell rookie Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

“If I’m talking to Vita, go home, say hello to your family and get right back here,” McCoy said. “The only way to prepare for this Tampa heat is to be in it. You have to train in it. . . . Live what you’re doing, man. Set a foundation now. I’m nine years in and I’ve set a foundation. Young guy? Football. That’s it.”

It’s a far cry from how it used to be, where players actually had other jobs in the offseason. Now, the full-time, year-round job is football, even if football season only makes up a third of the calendar.