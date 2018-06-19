If Terrell Owens wants to play, the Edmonton Eskimos are interested

Getty Images

Terrell Owens has been trying for years to get an NFL team to give him another chance, even posting this week that he can still run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. But NFL teams have shown no interest.

The CFL, however, might be a different story.

The Edmonton Eskimos added Owens to their negotiation list, according to TSN.

That doesn’t mean Owens is heading to the CFL by any stretch of the imagination, but it does mean that Edmonton could talk to him and see if there’s any interest. Given how long Owens has been talking about wanting to keep playing, maybe he’d consider it.

Owens hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010 with the Bengals. He briefly played for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in 2012.