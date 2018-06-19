Jets have limited public practices this year

AP

A staple of the slow time is the release of training-camp practice schedules. And this year’s training-camp practice schedule for the Jets will make fans feel like it’s still the slow time.

Via NJ.com, the Jets will have only three public practices at the team’s facility. Due to scheduling conflicts, the team also won’t practice or scrimmage on Long Island, at Hofstra.

The reduced access comes in part from the team’s decision to conduct joint practices with Washington, at the team’s training camp in Richmond, Virginia.

Another scheduling conflict will keep the Jets from staging their annual Green and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. Instead, the scrimmage will move to Rutgers University.

The limited access comes during a year when many fans will want to see rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. For the most part, they’ll have to wait for the preseason and, if/when he ends up being the starter, the regular season.