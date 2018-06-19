Keke Coutee impresses Texans in his quest to win the slot job

AP

Texas Tech has established a tradition of sending receivers to the NFL. Michael Crabtree, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant have represented the Red Raiders in recent years.

The school had only two players selected this year, and both were wideouts. The Texans selected Keke Coutee in the fourth round, and Dylan Cantrell went to the Chargers in the sixth.

Coutee made second-team All-Big 12 honors last season, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Penciled in as the Texans’ returner, Coutee is competing with Braxton Miller for the slot position.

“He’s in the long mold of those Red Raiders,” Texans receivers coach John Perry said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s done a good job. He’s working hard. He shows up every day. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. If he continues to do that, I can see him moving forward.”

Although Miller is “on the right path” after offseason workouts, he hasn’t found a way to stay on the field. He missed 11 games his first two seasons, making only 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

That gives Coutee a chance to contribute as a rookie.

“He’s only getting better,” Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “He’s always hanging around, seeing what I’m doing in between periods, asking me questions. The guy can play football. That’s going to take care of itself. Coming in, learning this offense, getting in his playbook, and that’s what he’s been doing.”