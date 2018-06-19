Kirk Cousins working to find connection with his new receivers

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
AP

Kirk Cousins‘ connection with his new receivers is a work in progress.

The Vikings quarterback invited Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs to Atlanta in April for a throwing session before organized team activities. They continued to get to know each other during the team’s offseason program.

“It’s a process of saying, ‘Hey, this is the way I’ve done if for six years. You’ve done it a different way for five years. Let’s try to talk about why you’ve had success, why I’ve had success. Let’s find some middle ground; let’s decide whether I’m going to learn your way, you’re going to learn my way,'” Cousins said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That’s the process I’m talking about. Every route, every concept, really we could talk about each individual one. The best part of the whole thing is you know you have a chance when the communication is as healthy as it is.

“[Thielen is] receptive to listening; I can understand what he’s getting at. It’s the same with Stef. That’s where when I say I’m really excited about the locker room and the players I work with, it’s moments like that, where I feel really good about the communication, that they’re hearing you and you’re hearing them.”

Cousins has no firm plans to work with his receivers off site before training camp, but feeling “a little behind the eight ball,” he will stay in his playbook.

“I’m going to go back, I’ll make a list,” Cousins said. “Probably get on the phone with [offensive coordinator] coach [John] DeFilippo or [quarterbacks] coach [Kevin] Stefanski and email and just go through it all to get each question answered over the summer.”

10 responses to “Kirk Cousins working to find connection with his new receivers

  2. Yeah… get used to hearing the word “Process” Vikings fans… While he keeps talking about the “Process” … Alex Smith will be lighting up the NFL at 4M less per season. I beg for the day the Redskins meet the Vikings in the Playoffs… BEG FOR IT!

  8. skinsrock- the ball is in your court. The Vikings are a talented team and should be in the playoffs for the immediate future. Can’t say the same for the Washington team.

  9. I’ll bet you do beg for any kind of success when your team is going nowhere like the deadskins. Enjoy your $4m cheaper QB and all the nothing he has to throw the ball to. Maybe call the capitals and see if ovie can catch the ball. Division standings by the end of the season 1)2018 super bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 2) NYG 3)Dallas 4)deadskins.

  10. skinsrock says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    __________

    There are a lot of other things you’ll need to beg for before that day comes. First, you have to beg that the Redskins get some better players. You’ll need them after the dropoff at quarterback. Second, you’ll have to beg for a whole lot of injuries to the myriad of playoff-worthy NFC teams there are. Third, you’ll need to beg for the Redskins to actually make the playoffs. Fourth, you’ll have to beg for the Redskins to win in the wildcard round because the Vikings will most likely have a first-round bye.

    If they do wind up facing each other, after the game I think you’re going to be wondering why you wasted so much time begging for all those things.

