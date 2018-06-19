Lions add Jimmy Raye III to front office

Getty Images

The Lions have added an experienced hand to fill out their personnel department.

Former Chargers, Colts and Texans executive Jimmy Raye III has been named a senior personnel executive in Detroit. He will work under General Manager Bob Quinn and vice president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien in the Lions’ front office.

Raye was most recently the assistant G.M. in Houston and interviewed to replace Rick Smith in the top job before the Texans hired Brian Gaine. Raye was also among the executives interviewed by the Panthers for their General Manager job before they made Marty Hurney the permanent choice by stripping the interim tag he had in 2017.

Raye was the vice president of football operations for the Colts from 2013-2016 and spent more than 15 years with the Chargers before heading to Indianapolis.