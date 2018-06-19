Marvin Lewis: Rookie DE Sam Hubbard “way ahead of the curve”

Getty Images

The Bengals added 11 rookies in the draft this year as they try to infuse some new talent into a roster that’s fallen short of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

One of those picks has made a strong early impression on head coach Marvin Lewis. During last week’s minicamp, Lewis discussed third-round defensive end Sam Hubbard, who he expects to be part of the defensive end rotation right off the bat.

“He has been way ahead of the curve,” Lewis said, via WCPO. “We’re just excited about that. He’s going to really complement and add to our football team right away. I’m just excited because he’s probably out here a little mature beyond his years right now.”

Hubbard, who grew up in Cincinnati, was a productive pass rusher at Ohio State and could round out a productive group for the Bengals. Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson have been successful in the past and 2017 third-round pick Jordan Willis could take a step forward in his second season.