Mike Mitchell and other FA safeties “just being as patient as possible”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
There are plenty of differences between Tre Boston, Tyvon Branch, Mike Mitchell, Eric Reid and Kenny Vaccaro, but one thing all the veteran safeties have in common is the lack of a job for the 2018 season.

The free agent market for safeties never took flight this offseason and those five players are still looking for work after the end of offseason programs. Mitchell, who was released by the Steelers in March, said on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Brad Hopkins that the group is “just being as patient as possible” when it comes to landing with teams.

Mitchell said he “can’t really put a finger” on why things have not developed, but did offer one theory.

“Our sport isn’t like basketball, it isn’t like baseball where contracts are guaranteed, so definitely the teams are taking advantage of the leverage that they have and they don’t have to sign guys,” Mitchell said. “They can obviously go out and get cheaper, younger players, I guess, if that’s what they want to do. I think there’s something to be said about the veteran talent that’s out there, still a lot of guys that have played this game awhile and just done it at a high level for a long time, so we’ll just see how the rest of the summer plays out.”

There’s little choice for any of the safeties other than to hold fast and wait to see if things loosen up as teams take stock of their secondaries heading into training camp and the regular season. It seems likely that some of the players named above will find work, but the last few months suggest it may not wind up being a clean sweep.

  1. Uh, Mike Mitchell mentions cheaper and younger but he neglected to mention faster with an ability to hang onto the ball when it hits them in the hands…..

  2. Remember when this happened (and continues to happen) to veteran RBs? And vet, back-up QBs (not even referencing Kaep, but he could be included)?

    But yeah, no collusion of any sort from the front offices/owners/check writers.

  4. I couldn’t believe it when the Steelers overpaid for him a few years back.

    He’s subpar. He’s slow and doesn’t have good football IQ.

  5. If Reid would stand during the national anthem. I’d wish the 9ERS would bring him back on a one year deal.

    Plus he had versatility by filling in at safety and LB position if needed

  6. The league is simply trying to devalue the safety position, just as they have done with running backs, how many times have we heard that a 4th round RB can be just as effective. Receivers are next on their hit list.

  7. It’s obviously racism. It can’t just be that they’ve overpriced themselves. Amirit ???

  8. Is Reid really being patient? Didn’t he launch a lawsuit to the effect that the way things are going is actually due to a plot to get him? And I think we only waited a week or so into his free agency to go that route.

  9. You’re right. Why pay for cheaper players with upside when you can overpay for veterans who have already hit their ceiling and are on the way done.
    Mike was never the brightest guy.

  10. faithful49er707 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 2:09 pm
    Honestly I dont think that has a thing to do with it. Nor do I really care. If he gets onto a team its none of my business what he does, thats between him and the team. As for me I am going to watch football either way and only worry about football as I do.

  11. As you get older those skills diminish, why would teams pay older vets big money when they can get a younger player for a quarter of the price that has more upside. The players were not very smart when the bargained the rookie wage scale, now they are not getting the big money at the beginning or the end of their careers.

