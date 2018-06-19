Panthers not renewing contract of Don Gregory

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving on without a longtime personnel man.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers aren’t renewing the contract of senior executive scout Don Gregory.

Gregory was their former college scouting director under General Manager Marty Hurney (during his first stint in charge), but was moved into something of a consulting role when they promoted Jeff Morrow to that title before Hurney came back in 2017.

Gregory had interviewed for the G.M. job before they hired Hurney again last summer.