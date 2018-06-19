Ravens sign first-round pick Hayden Hurst

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Ravens’ entire draft class is now signed.

Baltimore signed first-round tight end Hayden Hurst today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hurst is due a four-year, $11.1 million deal as the 25th overall pick in the draft. He’ll also have a fifth-year option, like every first-round pick.

A former minor league baseball player who once got a $400,000 signing bonus from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hurst caught 44 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns at South Carolina last year.

The Ravens had two first-round picks and have already signed the other first-rounder, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ravens sign first-round pick Hayden Hurst

  1. I honestly fear that this years draft by baltimore is going to relegate
    the Bengals to 3rd and 4th in the division for the next 10 years.

    I expect 3rd round tight end Mark Andrews
    to have a better career than 1st round Hayden Hurst.

    I don’t know why Bengals owner mike brown doesn’t want to give Andy Dalton
    any high quality receiving options (only A.J. Green).

    Oh… yes I do… quality receivers and tight ends mcost more than running backs/linemen/linebackers/corners.

  2. Seriously, I can’t imagine taking a tight end in the 1st round. How many times has that panned out. There are really only like 3 total tight ends in the NFL right now that are worthy of a 1st round pick.

  3. The way the game is changing (SERIOUSLY lopsided offense favored officiating)…

    … HIGH QUALITY tight ends are going to become even more expensive and valuable.

  4. doctorrustbelt says:
    June 19, 2018 at 4:38 pm
    The way the game is changing (SERIOUSLY lopsided offense favored officiating)…

    … HIGH QUALITY tight ends are going to become even more expensive and valuable.

    100% true. Does anyone remember when Gronk and Aaron Hernandez were on the field at the same time? Match up nightmare. That was before New England even had Brandon Cooks who could stretch the defense and possibly take the safety with him. Another example would be the Dolphins 2 years ago when Miles Jack came out in the draft. The Dolphins wanted him real bad before his knee issue came up which turned out to be nothing. They wanted him so badly because they felt he was the only LB in the entire draft that could cover Gronk 1 on 1. If the Chiefs get another TE to compliment Kelce, please explain to me how you stop them? Tyreek Hill on the outside, Sammy Watkins on the outside with Kelce and Hunt underneath? Very difficult to defend if they got another high quality pass catching TE.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!