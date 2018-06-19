Ravens sign first-round pick Hayden Hurst

Getty Images

The Ravens’ entire draft class is now signed.

Baltimore signed first-round tight end Hayden Hurst today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hurst is due a four-year, $11.1 million deal as the 25th overall pick in the draft. He’ll also have a fifth-year option, like every first-round pick.

A former minor league baseball player who once got a $400,000 signing bonus from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hurst caught 44 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns at South Carolina last year.

The Ravens had two first-round picks and have already signed the other first-rounder, quarterback Lamar Jackson.