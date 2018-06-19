Ricky Stanzi washes out of the CFL

Getty Images

A once-promising NFL quarterback has reached the end of the road in Canada. And, no, it’s not Johnny Manziel.

Via CFL.ca, the Calgary Stampeders have released veteran quarterback Ricky Stanzi. The former NFL journeyman parlayed a 2017 Spring League performance into a CFL gig, spending all of last season with the Stampeders and appearing in two games.

Stanzi, 30, spent time in the NFL with the Chiefs, Jaguars, Texans, Giants, and Lions. He never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Nick Arbuckle remain on the Calgary roster at the quarterback position, with Larry Brihm on the practice squad.