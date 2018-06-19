Saints, Chargers to practice together again this summer

Getty Images

The Saints and Chargers held joint practices ahead of a preseason game last year and it went well enough that the two sides will be doing so again this summer.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the two teams will work out together ahead of their August 25 game in Los Angeles. The two teams will hold their practices on August 23 and 24 at the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa.

Joint practices have been a frequent part of the Saints’ summer work in recent years. In addition to working out with the Chargers last year, New Orleans also practiced with the Texans and they’ve shared practice time with the Patriots in the recent past as well.

The Chargers also practiced with the Rams last summer and tempers flared between the two L.A. teams during those sessions.