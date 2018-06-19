Samson Ebukam earns starting spot for Rams at outside linebacker

Getty Images

The Rams added cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh during the offseason. Overlooked is the team’s loss of starting linebackers Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin.

Los Angeles has found one replacement in Samson Ebukam.

The outside linebacker had a “tremendous spring” in winning a starting job, according to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

“I just think he’s learned more and more about what he can do and how to do what he does,” Phillips said, via Kristen Lago of the team website. “[He] certainly will have one of the starting positions.”

Ebukam, a fourth-round pick in 2017, played 351 defensive snaps and 257 on special teams. He started two games, making 31 tackles and two sacks.

He hopes to start more games and make more plays in his second season.

“I’m just here to earn my spot,” Ebukam said. “It’s another year, and I just have to earn it just like everybody else.”

Matt Longacre is expected to earn the other starting outside linebacker spot, with Mark Barron and Cory Littleton playing inside. Barron started 14 games last season.