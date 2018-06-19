Saquon Barkley, Jerry Rice to bare all in ESPN Body Issue

Getty Images

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley showed at the Scouting Combine that he’s a very well proportioned individual. He’ll show even more soon.

Barkley has agreed to appear nude in ESPN Magazine’s annual Body Issue, which comes out next week.

Also appearing will be Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who is legendary for his grueling workouts and still stays in great shape at age 55.

The Body Issue is ESPN’s answer to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, although the Body Issue has the advantage that it actually pertains to sports because it shows athletes, not bikini models. And the Body Issue also has the advantage that the athletes pictured aren’t wearing anything, although they do have a well-placed hand to avoid showing everything.

Non-football athletes in this year’s Body Issue will include Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Tori Bowie, Lauren Chamberlain, Jessie Diggins, Crystal Dunn, Charlotte Flair, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dallas Keuchel, Greg Norman, Yasiel Puig, Adam Rippon, Breanna Stewart and Karl-Anthony Towns.