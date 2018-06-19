Supplemental draft prospect has a visit lined up after pro day

Getty Images

Visits to team headquarters are part of the norm before the regular NFL Draft. When they happen before the supplemental draft, it’s more unique. Also, it’s June.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander will meet with seven teams after his pro day tomorrow, and will then visit at least one team. A reported 26 teams will attend his pro day.

There’s no mention of the team in question, which makes this perhaps the first ever appearance of free agency favorite #MysteryTeam in conjunction with the supplemental draft.

Alexander played three seasons at Virginia Tech before he was dismissed for academic reasons.

No players have been chosen in the supplemental draft since 2015.