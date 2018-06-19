Tom Brady hints at playing until he’s 45 with Instagram comment

Posted by Charean Williams on June 19, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
AP

Tom Brady created headlines Sunday when he conceded retirement is coming “sooner rather than later.” Of course it is. He turns 41 in August.

But for anyone thinking the Patriots quarterback might consider retirement after this year, Brady has news for you.

After ESPN posted Brady’s comments to Oprah Winfrey in an Instagram post, with the caption “Tom Brady says he’s still motivated to keep playing, but he knows he can’t play forever,” Brady responded in the comments section. Brady’s verified account, tombrady, posted: “cuarenta y cinco,” which means 45 in Spanish.

He followed that with three monkey emojis: see no evil; hear no evil; speak no evil.

The future Hall of Famer long has targeted playing until he’s 45, so the end is near, but not too near.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Tom Brady hints at playing until he’s 45 with Instagram comment

  2. This is getting ridiculous. Roethlisberger levels of attention seeking behavior. Just go away

  6. Just call him noodle arm… Pats fans pay no attention to anything but comments…. like teenage girls

  7. But it will be fun next off season when we can RE-READ all the media hoopla about TB12 not being happy & how he hates his coach & how he’s being passive agressive toward the team because he’s not at OTA’s that are voluntary…..THE SKY IS FALLING THE SKY IS FALLING….. yup, more CHICKEN LITTLE BS to come, that’s for sure!!!!

  8. Well that can’t be right, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. All I’ve been seeing from the much more well informed trolls here at PFT is that Brady is done.
    Keep whistling past the graveyard kids

  10. I wonder if he will have to finish out his days with another team. Just kidding, the Patriots have no plan for the future.

  12. Super bowl champion eagles fan here brady is a freak who showed his greatness against the champs the eagles fly eagles fly

  14. Good to hear. Love him, hate him, you have to admit watching him run that offense is good football.

  17. punkrock21
    Jun 19, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
    This is getting ridiculous. Roethlisberger levels of attention seeking behavior. Just go away

    First off, we all know he’s not going anywhere so get used to him beating up on your team for a few more years. Secondly, all he did was answer a question during an interview saying “the end is coming sooner rather than later”. Which is obviously common sense given his age. I’m not sure that qualifies as being anywhere close to the drama queen that Roethlisberger is. Big Ben likes to cry about every little nagging injury as if he’s the only guy in the NFL not at 100%. He also told people he was going to retire for no other reason than to make himself relevant again like usual. That guy can’t stop either bitching or talking about himself one way or another. That’s the exact opposite of Brady but I’m sure since you don’t like Brady you probably have no idea what I’m talking about

  21. vikings1234
    Jun 19, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
    Good to hear. Love him, hate him, you have to admit watching him run that offense is good football.

    Perfect comment. I wish there were more people like you out there that have some common sense. As a Pats fan I never liked Manning but towards the end I realized how much better he made the game and how awesome it was just to watch him play. Especially in 2015. I’ll never understand why people can’t simply appreciate a great player for being great instead of always having to dump on the guy simply because he plays for a team that you don’t root for

  24. 315judman
    Jun 19, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
    Maybe he’ll jerk people around like Favre did

    Not likely. Favre took it a whole different level that will never be matched by any athlete in the history of sports. He was a lot of fun to watch but at the end it was getting sickening with all the back and forth

  25. Toronto9ers says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    Thanks Brady, we’re happy with Jimmy G.
    ———————————————————
    Glad to hear that…..cause we’re happier with the GOAT FOR FOUR MOTE YEARS after this one!!!

  26. Brady, Roethlisberger, Rodgers and Kap. Never seen 4 people that constantly need attention can’t wait til they all go away, what a bunch of little girls.

  28. terripet says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:42 pm
    All done deflator

    —-

    Yup…..Andrew Luck just hasn’t been able to play since the NFL started monitoring the pressure of his footballs. Oh well, he had a good run while it lasted

  29. mammothfan says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm
    That kiss with his son though…
    ——————————————-
    LOL….Pats fan here & yeah, that was pretty gross….

  30. flyphillyfly34 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm
    Brady, Roethlisberger, Rodgers and Kap. Never seen 4 people that constantly need attention can’t wait til they all go away, what a bunch of little girls.

    ——–

    It must be a bummer that your team just won the SB and yet people are still talking about the Patriots. You mad ‘bro?

  31. I’m a millennial but I despise most social media users today. Just say what you want to say, I don’t need an illustration or some nuanced,overused cultural terms to try and decipher. And if you ask me, it is a bit thin skinned to feel the need to respond to a story because of how you might think it will be interpreted. Brady has had a great career, first ballot type, but he was right, he will be done sooner rather than later and he ain’t playing until 45.

  33. kissbillsrings says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:19 pm
    But it will be fun next off season when we can RE-READ all the media hoopla about TB12 not being happy & how he hates his coach & how he’s being passive agressive toward the team because he’s not at OTA’s that are voluntary…..THE SKY IS FALLING THE SKY IS FALLING….. yup, more CHICKEN LITTLE BS to come, that’s for sure!!!

    SO TRUE

    Social media…gives fans a way to go after players and teams…that their teams cannot beat on the field….It…makes them feel better.

    Brady…and the Patriots…have put 17 solid years of hell on rest of NFL…And they are not done….Just ask the fans of Steelers, Texans etc…who annually have super bowl hopes….They do not HOPE in NE, they get it done.

  34. He’s not leaving until the NFL record book is just a picture of him smiling and waving. And I could see him then jumping over to the XFL for a few more years just to make Goodell hyperventilate into a paper bag.

  35. kurdishpats1 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Will Retire with 7 rings.

    ———-

    Lance Armstrong *7 Tour De France
    Barry Bonds *(7)62 home runs
    Tammy Brady *7 SB’s

    All cheaters and liars. See what I did there.

  39. My guess is after this year & they see his level of play over the course of the season, if he plays like usual & sustains no serious injury, a new contract will be coming his way for an additional 2-3 years BEYOND his current one that expires after the 2019 season……
    That will allow him to retire as a life long Patriot & allow the ORGANIZATION to get its future QB in house & trained….
    Wouldn’t it be SWEET if Etling turns out to be that guy!!! I doubt that’s the case here,and with training camp & pre season not too far away I look forward to seeing the kid perform……

  44. riani1985 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm
    Noddle arm will be lucky to play this year!

    #DINK
    #DUNK

    Time for a new gimmick this is lame

  45. ariani1985 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm
    Noddle arm will be lucky to play this year!

    #DINK
    #DUNK

    ——–

    You are tight. With his repaired clavicle little Aaron will never be the same. Look at Tony Romo for exhibit-A. But at least he did win a single SB….same as Trent Dilfer.

  47. With his Guerrero connections, he should be able to play until 45. Unfortunately in the light of Edelman suspension, people will always wonder about Brady.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!