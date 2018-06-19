Tom Brady hints at playing until he’s 45 with Instagram comment

AP

Tom Brady created headlines Sunday when he conceded retirement is coming “sooner rather than later.” Of course it is. He turns 41 in August.

But for anyone thinking the Patriots quarterback might consider retirement after this year, Brady has news for you.

After ESPN posted Brady’s comments to Oprah Winfrey in an Instagram post, with the caption “Tom Brady says he’s still motivated to keep playing, but he knows he can’t play forever,” Brady responded in the comments section. Brady’s verified account, tombrady, posted: “cuarenta y cinco,” which means 45 in Spanish.

He followed that with three monkey emojis: see no evil; hear no evil; speak no evil.

The future Hall of Famer long has targeted playing until he’s 45, so the end is near, but not too near.