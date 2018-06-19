Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Will Phillip Gaines be the Bills’ nickel cornerback?

Jonathan Alston only played one year of cornerback in college before signing with the Dolphins this offseason.

How will the Patriots approach kickoffs?

Juston Burris is bidding for a spot in the Jets’ cornerback rotation.

A list of five Ravens who stood out at minicamp.

C Billy Price is ready to go for the Bengals.

A positive take on the way the Browns are handling their quarterbacks.

A prediction of the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

WR Keke Coutee has made a good impression on the Texans.

Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne shares some thoughts on T.Y. Hilton.

Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus is taking a humanitarian trip to Haiti.

The Titans hosted a football camp for more than 200 kids.

CB Isaac Yiadom is making the transition from college to the Broncos.

Catching up on lessons learned in the Chiefs offseason program.

Rookie S Derwin James thinks the Chargers have a new attitude on defense.

You can buy Raiders WR Jordy Nelson‘s former home in Green Bay.

What will David Irving‘s suspension mean for the other Cowboys defensive linemen?

Giants G Patrick Omameh has an intellectual side.

Breaking down every player on the Eagles’ 90-man roster.

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula expects better run defense for Washington this year.

What will Bears LB Roquan Smith‘s rookie contract look like?

Lions CB Darius Slay could outperform his contract in 2018.

The Packers are counting on young receivers.

How do the Vikings wide receivers rank league-wide?

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley is a breakout candidate this season.

A look at how Panthers DT Dontari Poe is investing his money.

The Saints need a radio voice for the 2018 season.

Former Buccaneers WR Lawrence Dawsey was a coaching intern for the team this offseason.

WR Brice Butler hopes he can play as well for the Cardinals as he has against them over the years.

The Rams helped special teams coach John Fassel and his family reveal the gender of a new addition to their family.

Rookie T Mike McGlinchey followed a similar path to the one 49ers teammate Joe Staley took to the NFL.

The Seahawks will open training camp on July 26.