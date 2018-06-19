Vikings to have 18 public practices at new facility

For 52 years, the Vikings conducted training camp Mankato State University. Now, with a swanky new practice facility, the Vikings will get ready for the season there — and they’ll make 18 of their practices open to the public.

Attendance for sessions at which cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes (pictured) along with the rest of the roster will be capped at 5,000, with 4,000 general-admission tickets and 1,000 reserved seats at $20 each. For joint practices with the Jaguars on August 15-16, the reserved seats increase to $25.

Interest surely will be high, given that the Vikings made it to the NFC title game in 2017, and that they now have quarterback Kirk Cousins on the roster. Expectations also will be high for a team that may have a hard time getting back to the NFC title game, or beyond, in 2018.

  3. The Packers’ Training Camp practices are free… and have always been free. Way to stick it to your fans with kids, you perennial losers across the St. Croix River. If there is any justice in this world, your trophy case will remain forever empty.

  6. Just what Kirk needs, more adulation. You’ll need more than 18. Think big, just like his head.

  Expectations also will be high for a team that may have a hard time getting back to the NFC title game, or beyond, in 2018.
    ———————————————

    Florio is just trying not to jinx the team. Deep down inside he’s pumped.

  10. given that the Vikings are typically done their season after week-17 they might as well give the fans as much time to see them before the playoffs as possible

  12. Mankato and the drive down 169 will always have a special place in my heart.
    It will be different having the option to check out practice after work at a world class facility.

    This Eagan facility is beautiful and will bring the fans even closer than before.

    And to the cheeser above, they’ve been charging for years to get into an air conditioned tent down in Mankato. Now they get to sit inside the facility and get waited on while watching practice, oh boo-hoo. Plus the Vikings do give several local charities the same Vip tickets to for free.

  13. Well I don’t agree with the slam, I agree with the remark that the Pack her practices are free. They are owned by the city of Green Bay, but nonetheless it doesn’t cost anything to watch them practice. And they’re pretty well attended from when I lived out there. II don’t think you have to make money off every single thing you do, Especially when the taxpayers supported a big chunk of the cost of that facility. Are they getting a chunk of that back? Where is the money being donated to a local charity helping the people of the very community that’s going to the games? I haven’t seen a picture of any of the Wilfs driving around in a broken down Dodge. Loosen up already. If you’re having trouble paying for all these new buildings and facilities, slow down a little. The NFL is still a cash machine And you would just build them a year later.

  ninefingers9 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm
    Meanwhile Green Bay just got a new sqanky Shopko that is the talk of town

    ————————————–

    Green Bay is celebrating 100 seasons this year. 13 of which ended in championships.

    That means 13% of the time, we win it all.

    How about the Vikings?

    Have they won the Super Bowl at that rate?

  15. Twenty dollars to watch a practice. Practice. Not, not a game, not a game, not a game, we talking about practice. Not a game where they go out and die for and play every game like it’s their last. I know it’s important, I do. I honestly do. We’re paying for pr..

    Man look, I hear you… it’s funny to me too. I mean it’s strange. But we’re paying for practice man…

  puntonfirstdown says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:27 pm
    The Packers’ Training Camp practices are free… and have always been free. Way to stick it to your fans with kids, you perennial losers across the St. Croix River. If there is any justice in this world, your trophy case will remain forever empty.

    duece5 says:

    Looks like puntonfirstdown has VDS-Viking Derangement Syndrome. Symptoms are irritability, frothing from the mouth, re-hashing “championships” from the glory days of the 1930s, and a general tendency to inflate the worthiness of his current team.

    The only cure is to accept the fact that the Vikings have won the division 2 of 3 years and accept the fact that the packers have wasted a huge chunk of Erin’s career. He is on the wrong side of 30, and with brittle collarbones, Erin may be closer to retirement than most may think, brittle bones and al!

  Lutefiskisfattening says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Sweet!
    They’ll need all of them after their playoff choke. Good lord. Has anyone seen anything so PATHETIC?
    At least the Packers have never been THAT BAD.

    duece5 says:

    Ummm….earth to packer troll. YOUR team went nearly 25 YEARS with ONE winning season…..for real!
    Do some research…..1969-1992 was VERY unkind to “packer nation”. The packers DEFINED losing football, so I can appreciate why you erased it from memory. Trust me, the Vikes have NEVER had that “glorious” of nearly a quarter century!!

  duece5 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    Lutefiskisfattening says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Sweet!
    They’ll need all of them after their playoff choke. Good lord. Has anyone seen anything so PATHETIC?
    At least the Packers have never been THAT BAD.
    duece5 says:
    Ummm….earth to packer troll. YOUR team went nearly 25 YEARS with ONE winning season…..for real!
    Do some research…..1969-1992 was VERY unkind to “packer nation”. The packers DEFINED losing football, so I can appreciate why you erased it from memory. Trust me, the Vikes have NEVER had that “glorious” of nearly a quarter century!!

    —–
    You’re right. They’ve gone 1/2 century plus without winning it all.

    Which, if you think about it, is really, REALLY bad.

  Lutefiskisfattening says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Sweet!

    They’ll need all of them after their playoff choke. Good lord. Has anyone seen anything so PATHETIC?

    At least the Packers have never been THAT BAD.
    ________________

    That NFC Championship game choke in Seattle was amongst the biggest chokes of all time,getting absolutely crushed by the Falcons in the Championship game two years ago was about the same as the Vikings game this season…

  duece5 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:09 pm
    Lutefiskisfattening says:
    June 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm
    Sweet!
    They’ll need all of them after their playoff choke. Good lord. Has anyone seen anything so PATHETIC?
    At least the Packers have never been THAT BAD.

    duece5 says:

    Ummm….earth to packer troll. YOUR team went nearly 25 YEARS with ONE winning season…..for real!
    Do some research…..1969-1992 was VERY unkind to “packer nation”. The packers DEFINED losing football, so I can appreciate why you erased it from memory. Trust me, the Vikes have NEVER had that “glorious” of nearly a quarter century!!
    _____________________

    Don’t be so quick to judge.
    Some teams haven’t been nearly lucky enough to experience even half the amount of overall success Green Bay has.
    In fact, some fans have never even experienced the complete unabashed joy and euphoria of their favorite team even winning a single Championship.
    I’m sure most of those fans would gladly trade 25 years of futility, if it meant seeing their favorite team finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy that very first time.

    I remember well those dark times. Those dismal years.
    Horrible seasons, terrible rosters, lackluster coaching, followed by long offseasons.
    It could be absolutely crushing some times.

    The only redeeming factor is the fact we, as fans, suffered through them together.
    Year in and year out, through all the bad times and hardships.
    We were there.
    There to pick each other up, keep each other cheering.
    Selling out Lambeau even when there was no legitimate good reason to do so.
    Other than the simple fact that, we were fans.
    Good or bad, high or low, we loved our team.

    Obviously it made the turnaround all the more sweeter.
    Watching our team slowly get better, making better decisions.
    That journey, that slow crawl up the mountain until our team finally reached the apex standing alone, as World Champions.
    Surely you can understand just how great that………Oh wait.

  aypeeswhippingstick says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    Fans make sure and visit the Viking Hall of Futility during your training camp visit. Home of the NFL’s biggest void and a must see attraction.

    —-

    There’s an extra fee to stare into the void. lol

  23. Hey
    I just learned the Vikings never wins Super Bowl .
    Oh my , that’s a tough pill to swallow.
    I think Green Bay will win the division this year.
    Bikes wild card.
    From there ,,, who knows

