Vikings to have 18 public practices at new facility

AP

For 52 years, the Vikings conducted training camp Mankato State University. Now, with a swanky new practice facility, the Vikings will get ready for the season there — and they’ll make 18 of their practices open to the public.

Attendance for sessions at which cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes (pictured) along with the rest of the roster will be capped at 5,000, with 4,000 general-admission tickets and 1,000 reserved seats at $20 each. For joint practices with the Jaguars on August 15-16, the reserved seats increase to $25.

Interest surely will be high, given that the Vikings made it to the NFC title game in 2017, and that they now have quarterback Kirk Cousins on the roster. Expectations also will be high for a team that may have a hard time getting back to the NFC title game, or beyond, in 2018.