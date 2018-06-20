Aqib Talib said familiarity led to him to accept trade to Rams

AP

The Broncos were determined to get cornerback Aqib Talib and his $11 million salary off the books.

But they had to go to Plan B, after Talib rejected their first attempt.

Talib told Andy Benoit of SI.com that he flatly told Broncos executive John Elway he wouldn’t report to the 49ers, killing a deal that had been struck.

“I told him, ‘I ain’t even gonna take no physical in San Fran, so there won’t be no trade,’ ” Talib said.

Talib said he then told Elway there were only three teams he’d accept a deal to under the terms of his current contract (which runs through 2019) — the Patriots, Cowboys, and Rams.

Ultimately, Elway was able to get a fifth-round pick out of the Rams, and the 49ers would turn their attention to Richard Sherman. But for Talib, it was about stability and a chance to win (or at least a break on the rent).

“I’m going on year 11, man. I’m not trying to go learn a whole new system. I wanted to go somewhere I’d be comfortable.” Talib said. “I’m comfortable if I can live at my house in Dallas and go just around the corner to work. I cut my bills in half. Or if I can go play in a defensive scheme that I’ve played in before. So I told him Dallas, New England or L.A.”

Talib flourished under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in Denver, and is going to a team that made plenty of big moves this offseason. Along with trading for cornerback Marcus Peters and signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal, the Rams are swinging for the fences this year.