Bill O’Brien, Texans are in a “good place”

It doesn’t seem that long ago that everyone wondered whether Bill O’Brien would coach the Texans in 2018. Now, he has a new contract, with a raise, and a new General Manager — Brian Gaine — who is a close friend.

“I love working here,” O’Brien told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I like the way we’re set up right now. I really enjoy coaching the players. I say that every year, but it’s true.”

O’Brien has job security, and a chance to have a good team.

“I think this organization’s in a good place right now,” O’Brien said.

Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus all return from injuries this season. Watson looks like the franchise quarterback the Texans have hunted for since 2002.

They drafted David Carr, traded for Matt Schaub and signed Brock Osweiler. None worked out.

Watson threw 19 touchdown passes, an NFL record for a quarterback in his first seven games, before blowing out his right knee in a November 2 practice.

“It’s great for our organization to have that stability at quarterback,” O’Brien said, “and it’s because of Deshaun. He’s a really good guy. He’s a fun guy to coach. He wants to be challenged. He wants to constantly improve. He loves the game. He loves coming in every day and going to work. I love his mindset and approach to things.”

O’Brien and the Texans indeed appear to be in a “good place” for this season and beyond.