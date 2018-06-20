Broncos come up with new name for their stadium

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t landed a new naming rights sponsor for their stadium, but it will have a new name for the 2018 season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team will present the name Broncos Stadium at Mile High to the Metropolitan Football Stadium District board on Wednesday. The name is designed to be a temporary one until the team secures another naming rights sponsor.

The stadium has been known as Sports Authority Field at Mile High for the last couple of years despite Sports Authority going into bankruptcy and the team regaining control on the naming rights in 2016. The team took down signage for the defunct company earlier this year.

Per Klis, the naming rights deal that was held by Sports Authority has $19.9 million left on it. The Broncos make quarterly payments to the board rather than the annual payment that the company was making before going out of business.