Browns’ Christian Kirksey says they’ll make the playoffs this year

Getty Images

Will the NFL’s longest playoff drought end this year? One Browns player thinks so.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, the longest streak in the NFL, but Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey took to Twitter to proclaim they’re going to make it this year.

“Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Cleveland,” Kirksey wrote.

Given that the Browns were 0-16 last year, 1-15 the year before and have been the worst team in the NFL over the two decades since they returned to the NFL as an expansion team, a lot of people will scoff at that.

But there’s little doubt that Kirksey is at least correct that the Browns have the best roster they’ve had in his five seasons in Cleveland. A playoff roster? That might be a stretch.