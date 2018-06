Getty Images

The Chiefs waived Akeem Hunt from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, reaching an injury settlement with the running back.

Kansas City waived Hunt with a failed physical designation last month.

Hunt, 25, played 15 games last season, though he had only eight carries for 23 yards and four receptions for 31 yards. He played 52 snaps on offense and 171 on special teams, returning 25 kickoffs for 611 yards.

He spent 2015-16 in Houston.