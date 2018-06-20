Congressional hearing on sports betting set for next week postponed

Getty Images

The NFL was invited to offer testimony before Congress during a hearing on sports betting that was scheduled for next Tuesday, but the hearing will not be taking place as planned.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reports that the House Judiciary Committee has postponed the hearing titled “Post-PASPA: An Examination of Sports Betting in America.” PASPA stands for the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in a May ruling that made it possible for states previously barred from legalized sports betting to legalize it.

In a statement released after that ruling, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league would like Congress “to enact uniform standards” for states rather than have up to 50 different standards in the 50 different states.

Sports books have opened in New Jersey and Delaware since the Supreme Court ruling with other states expected to make similar moves in the near future.