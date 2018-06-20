Eagles’ Jalen Mills says Carson Wentz is “throwing strikes like he always does”

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills practiced against Carson Wentz during minicamp and thinks Wentz is just about back from last year’s torn ACL.

Mills said this morning on PFT Live that Wentz doesn’t look much different now than he did last year, before his season-ending knee injury.

“He looked like Carson Wentz,” Mills said. “Of course he wasn’t scrambling and he didn’t rush out of the pocket, but when he was sitting in the pocket during seven-on-seven drills when he was allowed, he was out there throwing strikes, doing things he always does.”

Wentz suffered the ACL tear on December 10, and the Eagles’ opener is on September 6, so if he’s on the field when the Eagles host the traditional Thursday night Week One game for the Super Bowl champions, that would be a recovery time of less than nine months. That’s an optimistic time frame for such a serious injury, but all the indications out of Philadelphia have been that Wentz is making fast progress in his comeback.