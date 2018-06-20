Edmonton adds Hackenberg to dibs list

Getty Images

The CFL has a unique system for allocating players, a highly-sophisticated process that is akin to calling “shotgun.”

As to former Jets and (blink and you missed it) Raiders quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the Edmonton Eskimos have secured dibs. More specifically, and according to 3downnation.com, the Eskimos have added Hackenberg to their negotiating list.

Hackenberg, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played in a single NFL regular-season game.

Since being released by the Raiders, who acquired Hackenberg from the Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick, Hackenberg has visited the Patriots but otherwise drawn no interest.

It’s unclear whether Hackenberg is willing to play in Canada. With no NFL team willing to give him a job, it could be his only option — other than waiting for the AAF to launch in February.

Edmonton also recently added receiver Terrell Owens to the negotiating list. He entered the NFL in 1996, when Hackenberg was one year old.