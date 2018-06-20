Eric Decker thinks he’d be a good fit in New England

Getty Images

Wide receiver Eric Decker became a free agent in March and has yet to find a team for the 2018 season, but it sounds like he knows where he’d like to spend the upcoming season.

Decker made an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio Wednesday and said that he thinks the Patriots would be a “good fit.” Decker noted that he began his career with the Broncos when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the head coach in Denver and that he spoke to New England last year before signing with the Titans.

There’s been no sign that the Patriots are considering Decker or any other additions to the receiving group right now. That could potentially change should Julian Edelman‘s four-game suspension remain in place after an appeal or if Malcolm Mitchell‘s knee issues persist, although those situations may play out a while longer.

Decker had 54 catches for 563 yards and a touchdown with the Titans last season. He visited the Raiders and Ravens earlier this offseason.