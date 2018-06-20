Falcons players are taking notice of Calvin Ridley

Getty Images

Before Falcons receiver Julio Jones worked out with Terrell Owens, the former Alabama receiver worked out with fellow former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley. And Jones rubbed off on Ridley, apparently.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons players have been gushing about Ridley, taken by Atlanta in round one.

“He was highlighted during the meetings on a run play, making a great block,” tackle Ryan Schraeder said. “That told me he’s going to fit in well here. And he’s a humble kid.”

Safety Ricardo Allen agrees.

“One thing me and the veteran DBs already talked about and one of the things I’m already excited to see is him in year four and year five,” Allen said, per McClure. “I know that’s kind of jumping ahead early, but because he’s such a disciplined route runner and because he already kind of moves like a veteran, I just want to see when he becomes a veteran how much better a player he’s going to be.

“He’s the real deal. And he’s a good person. He’s not walking around like he thinks he’s hot sh-t. He’s walking around like a really good dude.”

Ridley could end up doing a variety of things for the Falcons. One thing he won’t be doing is replacing Jones. Despite his absence of offseason workouts, it would be a shock if Jones — under contract for three more years — isn’t present when camp opens, or at the latest when the season starts. Which means that Ridley and Jones together could do big things.

“I feel pretty good about how I’ve performed out here and bonded with the team,” Ridley said, according to McClure. “I definitely need to clean up a lot of things. But I feel pretty good about myself, where I’m at right now.”

The could make the Falcons feel pretty good about their offense, for 2018 and beyond.