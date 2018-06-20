Former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley finds a job

Getty Images

He wasn’t able to hang around long enough to see the Bills break their 17-year playoff drought, but former Buffalo General Manager Doug Whaley has found another chance to scout.

The NFLPA announced the hiring of Whaley as its director of college scouting. He will be in charge of picking players for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual all-star game which features later-round draft picks.

He replaces former Panthers and Rams executive Tony Softli, who left to become director of scouting for the Alliance of American Football.

“I’m grateful to the NFLPA for entrusting me with this opportunity to work with a marquee collegiate showcase,” Whaley said. “We are an organization that will be with the players for their entire careers both on and off the field. I’m thrilled to serve in this capacity of introducing them to the union, our partners and the many great programs available to help them make the most of their experience.”

Whaley has 22 years of NFL personnel experience, including stints with the Steelers and Seahawks.