Free agent T.J. Ward: I wasn’t allowed to be player I wanted to be last year

Getty Images

T.J. Ward apparently didn’t enjoy his one season in Tampa.

The safety started only five games for the Buccaneers, making 30 tackles with three pass breakups and no interceptions.

“I wasn’t allowed to be the player I wanted to be last year, and it hurt me,” Ward said told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’ve been a top-tier safety in this league since I entered, and I’m going to continue to be until I exit. I’m ready to get back on the field and go.”

The question is: Will Ward get another chance?

He remains a free agent.

Ward, 31, did have all criminal charges against him dropped earlier this month. But the slow safety market combined with his lack of production last season — whatever the reason(s) — has not drawn him much interest.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, played an important role with the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50.