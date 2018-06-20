Giants name Kevin Abrams vice president of football operations

Getty Images

The Giants have given a longtime member of their personnel department a new title.

Kevin Abrams has been the team’s assistant General Manager for the last 16 seasons and the Giants announced on Wednesday that he has added the title of vice president of football operations. Abrams was interviewed for the General Manager job after Jerry Reese was fired last season before Dave Gettleman was hired.

The Giants also formally announced that Mark Koncz, who worked with Gettleman in Carolina, has been named the director of player personnel. He joined the team as a consultant earlier this year and PFT reported his new role earlier this month. Chris Pettit has been promoted from area scout to director of college scouting.

“We talk all the time about the importance of working together and communicating effectively and efficiently,” Gettleman said in a statement. “These appointments and promotions are well deserved, and we feel like we are well-positioned to move forward with the group of people we have in player personnel and football operations. All are collaborators and communicators and understand the significance of self-improvement to make the organization the best it can be.”

The team also announced the makeup of their scouting and football operations departments for the 2018 season.