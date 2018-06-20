Jeff Triplette joining ESPN as rules analyst

Getty Images

ESPN has hired Jeff Triplette as a rules analyst, Cameron Filipe of Football Zebras reports.

An ESPN spokesman declined comment, but a source confirmed the report to PFT.

Triplette joins Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten on the Monday Night Football broadcast, replacing Gerald Austin. Austin, a former referee, had worked for ESPN since 2012.

Austin, who will remain the officiating coordinator for Conference USA, will join Jon Gruden as a consultant for the Raiders, according to ESPN.

Triplette spent 22 seasons in the NFL as a back judge and referee, retiring after last season. He worked 11 postseason games, including the 2007 AFC Championship Game, and was an alternate referee for Super Bowl XLI.

The NFL steered ESPN to hire Triplette, per Football Zebras.

Triplette’s career was not without controversy, including his final game. Former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira was among those to criticize Triplette and the officiating crew after the wild-card playoff game between the Titans and Chiefs.