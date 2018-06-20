Kris Richard appears on fast track to becoming a head coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted Leighton Vander Esch in the first round. They signed Kony Ealy, Jihad Ward and Joe Thomas in free agency. They could see the return of Randy Gregory from a suspension.

But Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli expects new assistant coach Kris Richard to make the biggest impact this season. The Cowboys hired Richard, the Seahawks former defensive coordinator, as their passing game coordinator/defense and secondary coach.

“I love it. I love it,” Marinelli said. “He’s going to help not just the secondary but the whole defense. Great energy. Great teacher. Upbeat. Bright. Like I said before, I think for me personally that’s the best guy we got in all year.”

Marinelli was a head coach in the NFL and coached with Lovie Smith, Mike Tomlin and Herm Edwards, all of whom became head coaches. Marinelli said Richard has what it takes to become a head coach, potentially as soon as 2019.

“No question,” Marinelli said. “He’ll be like a Mike Tomlin, Lovie Smith, guys I’ve been around who became head coaches. He’s got the right stuff.”

Richard spent eight seasons in Seattle, the final three as the team’s defensive coordinator. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at USC under Pete Carroll after six years playing in the league.

Even though he’s only 38, Richard isn’t likely to have a long wait to find a head coaching job. He interviewed with the Colts for their head coaching job this offseason.

“Obviously, it’s the ultimate goal,” Richard said. “I don’t know any coach who wouldn’t aspire to become a head coach some day. It’s not important right now, and it’s not my focus right now. It’s something to where, yeah, will I continuously prepare? Yeah, I’ll be prepared. But that’s not the goal right now. It’s to help the Dallas Cowboys in whatever fashion that I can and be the best version of myself.”