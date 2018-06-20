Le’Veon Bell isn’t worried about his body wearing down

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell hasn’t been doing any football work with the Steelers this offseason and it hasn’t been on his own individual workout schedule at this point.

Bell has been doing other training, including boxing, as he tries to do cardio and “stay off my joints in the offseason as much as possible.” Less stress on the joints is part of Bell’s approach to remain healthy enough to play football as long as possible, something that also extends to his approach to the field.

Bell notes that LeBron James has remained highly effective into his 30s and believes “your body won’t fail you” as long as you take the proper care of it. That includes working out and training as well as a mental approach to the game that leads Bell to avoiding the kinds of hits that wear down other running backs.

“I don’t really compare myself to a lot of other running backs — that’s no offense to any other running back, but just the fact that I can see and avoid hits,” Bell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “It’s not like when I get the ball 30 times or 35 times and I’m really taking 30 car crashes. Either I’m delivering the blow or I’m getting to the ground. I’m sore after games, but it’s not like I’m aching. I don’t have to miss practices. I can go full speed and be good.”

Staying away from offseason work the last two years is another way to avoid stress on the joints and Bell has availed himself of it as the franchise tag game plays itself out in Pittsburgh. The absence didn’t stop Bell from turning in an effective season or do anything to lessen his confidence that he’ll keep producing at the same level for many years to come.