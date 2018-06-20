Mayowa ready for opportunity in Arizona after “learning experience” in Dallas

Getty Images

Benson Mayowa played 36.2 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps in 2016 when he had a career-best six sacks in 13 games. He played 36.5 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games last season when he made one sack.

The Cowboys released him after the season.

“The opportunity there, [the Cowboys] controlled it, and it kind of showed,” Mayowa said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “It happens. It happens to most of us. Now that I went through that, I feel like when I get an opportunity, I have to take more of an advantage. Even more than I have done. That was a learning experience.”

The defensive end, who has nine career sacks in five seasons, signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Cardinals.

“Every time you go somewhere new or every time something happens you can’t control, it’s a chip on your shoulder,” Mayowa said. “There is always a chip on my shoulder. When you come to a new situation with new coaches, it has to be a boulder.”

The Cardinals are going to a 4-3 base defense, and Mayowa is the only defensive end with notable experience besides Markus Golden and Chandler Jones. Golden still is rehabbing from a torn ACL.

“I feel like I am the original 4-3 defensive end,” Mayowa said.