Panthers apparently not close to Daryl Williams deal after all

The Panthers want to sign right tackle Daryl Williams to a contract extension and may do it before training camp. Unless they don’t.

Following last week’s report that a deal could come soon comes some decidedly less optimistic news.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, a league source described a “monster gap” in economic expectations and said a deal before training camp would be “shocking.”

The 2015 fourth-rounder is coming off an excellent season, earning second-team All-Pro honors. He’s also entering the final year of his rookie deal, making the time right to do something.

But the Panthers also have 2017 second-rounder Taylor Moton in reserve, and his presence could cut into some of Williams’ leverage. Moton has taken some snaps this spring at left guard (where they’re trying to replace Andrew Norwell), but seems more naturally qualified to play outside, specifically on the right side.