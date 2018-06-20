Pro Bowl to remain in Orlando for 2019

Getty Images

The Pro Bowl will remain in its relatively new home for at least one more year.

Via the Orlando Sentinel, the NFL’s annual all-star game will return to Camping World Stadium for a third straight January next year. The game will be played one week before Super Bowl XLIII, in Atlanta.

Hawaii had served as the long-term home of the game, with temporary excursions to Super Bowl host cities like Miami and Phoenix. Orlando will get at least one more year, and maybe more.

Widely criticized for its lack of actual football competition, the game continues to generate ratings via ticket sales and TV revenues. For as long as that happens, the game will continue.