Report: 49ers may cut 2016 first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett

Getty Images

The 49ers liked guard Joshua Garnett so much in the 2016 NFL draft that they traded up to get a second first-round pick and acquire him. They don’t like him so much anymore.

Garnett was drafted by former G.M. Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly, and now that new G.M. John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are running the show, Garnett is in danger of getting cut, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The 24-year-old Garnett is competing with Mike Person and Jonathan Cooper for a roster spot, and he’ll have to perform well in training camp and the preseason to make the team.

As a first-round draft pick, Garnett has a guaranteed contract. So the 49ers are on the hook for his salaries of salaries of $1.3 million this year and $1.7 million next year whether he’s on the team or not. But after Garnett missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury, there’s a real chance that the 49ers will eat the costs and cut bait on a draft bust.