Report: 49ers may cut 2016 first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett

The 49ers liked guard Joshua Garnett so much in the 2016 NFL draft that they traded up to get a second first-round pick and acquire him. They don’t like him so much anymore.

Garnett was drafted by former G.M. Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly, and now that new G.M. John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are running the show, Garnett is in danger of getting cut, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The 24-year-old Garnett is competing with Mike Person and Jonathan Cooper for a roster spot, and he’ll have to perform well in training camp and the preseason to make the team.

As a first-round draft pick, Garnett has a guaranteed contract. So the 49ers are on the hook for his salaries of salaries of $1.3 million this year and $1.7 million next year whether he’s on the team or not. But after Garnett missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury, there’s a real chance that the 49ers will eat the costs and cut bait on a draft bust.

16 responses to “Report: 49ers may cut 2016 first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett

  4. I wish more teams would take this approach, instead of trying to save face just admit you missed and cut bait. You free up a roster spot for someone who might be able to contribute.

  5. I’m not sure I buy this. He played 1 season, was injured 1 season, and they’re just going to declare him a bust and eat his salary? Doesn’t make much sense.

  10. jm91rs says:

    June 20, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I’m not sure I buy this. He played 1 season, was injured 1 season, and they’re just going to declare him a bust and eat his salary? Doesn’t make much sense.
    _________________________________________________________________________________

    Agreed but maybe he’s just that bad. two points: 1, chip Kelly and 2, they’re probably leaking this to light a fire under his butt

  11. Lynch has final say, but I think the biggest question will be if Garnett fits into Kyle’s zone blocking scheme that favors smaller, faster linemen, particularly at guard.

  12. Why they hired Chip Kelly after seeing what he could do to an organization is beyond me. Now comes the part where they realize Chip was the gift that just keeps on giving long after he’s gone.

  13. If the stories about Shaq Lawson and Garnett are true, then it seems like a trade made for both teams. The salaries are guaranteed, so cutting either of them makes no sense except for the possibility of an offset if someone picks him up. So trade one player who is not performing for the new coach for a player in a similar predicament.

  14. Baalke and Chip really made magic together.

    They made each other’s pro careers disappear

  15. phillycheez says: “Why they hired Chip Kelly after seeing what he could do to an organization is beyond me.”
    =======================

    Chip Kelly took a 4-12 Eagles team and produced back-to-back 10 win seasons. He has a 26-21 (.553) winning record with the Eagles, so stop acting like he’s in the Hue Jackson level of coaching.

  16. If this was leaked it was leaked by his agent, not the team. Announcing that you’re gonna release someone means no team is going to spend more than a conditional 6th rounder on him. A team would leak that he’s not seeing eye to eye with the coaching staff. By guaranteeing a release he can try to pick his own team and get out from the rookie contract.

