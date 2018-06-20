Report: Daryl Johnston, Mike Riley to head San Antonio AAF team as G.M., head coach

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football continues to seek out people with past NFL ties to head their franchises.

According to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio, former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnson and former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike Riley are expected to be named as the General Manager and head coach of the AAF’s San Antoinio franchise.

Johnston spent 11 years as a player with the Cowboys and has been a longtime color analyst on FOX broadcasts of NFL games.

Riley has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, but spent three years as head coach of the Chargers from 1999-2001. After a one-year stint as an associated head coach with the New Orleans Saints, he returned to his former job as head coach at Oregon State University in 2003.

Johnston and Riley would be the latest of a growing group of people with NFL backgrounds latching onto the AAF. Like Martz, Brad Childress, Mike Singletary, Rick Neuheisel, Dennis Erickson, Phil Savage, Michael Vick, Steve Spurrier, Jon Kitna and Larry Marmie are among the former players, coaches and front office staff joining the fledgling league.