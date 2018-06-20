Report: Jameis Winston braces for a suspension

Getty Images

The investigation regarding Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston remains open. Whenever it closes, the final decision could indeed be a suspension.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, ESPN Tallahassee radio host Jeff Cameron said that the NFL will suspend Winston for the alleged incident from March 2016 with an Uber driver in Arizona.

“The Winston camp is prepared for the NFL to levy a suspension of some kind,” Cameron said. “The thought from the Winston camp is that would be a maximum of three games. I do not know at this time whether or not they plan to appeal, and I do not know that three games is an accurate number. I’ve been told that would seem to be the maximum number of games that the suspension could be. It’s also likely that it’s less than that and it’s one game.”

The suspension would arise not necessarily from the incident itself but from a failure to make a timely report of the allegation, which can constitute a separate violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

Whatever the suspension, the filing of an internal appeal makes sense. External attacks on the suspension, via litigation, would make little sense, given that past cases have made it clear that the league’s power in these case is extremely broad.