Seahawks sign Rasheem Green, wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Seahawks drafted nine players as part of this offseason’s overhaul, and now they’re all under contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seahawks signed third-rounder Rasheem Green.

The defensive end from Southern Cal was the 79th overall pick, and has a chance to play a big role in a hurry.

The Seahawks have parted ways with a number of high-profile defensive stars, and the absences of Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril means Green should get plenty of snaps.

Green had 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks last year for the Trojans, leading him to leave school a year early.