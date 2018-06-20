Shaq Lawson may be on the bubble in Buffalo

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson has had a disappointing two years in Buffalo. He may not have a third.

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com has pegged Lawson as a player on the roster bubble with training camp approaching. The former Clemson defender, the 19th overall pick in 2016, appeared in 10 games as a rookie (one start) and 11 games in 2017 (10 starts). He doubled his sack total from his first year to his second, but he had only 2.0 as a rookie.

As Rodak notes, an effort by the Bills to add defensive ends in the offseason (including former Washington defensive end Trent Murphy) relegates Lawson to competing for a rotational role — if he competes well enough to even make the team.

As to the possibility of being cut, keep this in mind: Lawson’s contract is fully guaranteed, with $1.38 million due this year and $1.85 million owed in 2019. So he gets paid whether he’s on the team or not.

A trade is possible, if a team is will to accept the $3.23 million liability to Lawson. The question becomes whether he’s done enough to justify the investment, at a time when plenty of younger and/or cheaper options are available.

In the end, the guaranteed nature of the contract may save Lawson’s roster spot, unless the Bills hope that cutting him would result in a low-dollar deal elsewhere, giving them the ability to recoup some of the money the Bills otherwise will pay.