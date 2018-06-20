Terrell Owens denies he’s influencing Julio Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t need to be worried about Terrell Owens influencing Julio Jones, according to Terrell Owens.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver denied that he was doing anything other than work out Jones, after reports that the Falcons were concerned about their relationship.

“I have no idea where all of this is coming from,” Owens said, via Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report. “I have nothing to do with Julio except training. This is the media trying [to] create something that’s not even there. It’s very unfortunate. What possible reason would they have to create that narrative?”

Jones has stayed away from Falcons workouts, and skipped their mandatory minicamp. In the interim, he’s working out with Owens, one of the best-conditioned players in recent memory.

But while Jones clearly wants his contract upgraded with three years remaining, Owens doesn’t think it’s fair that he’s getting dragged into this. And he has a point. Jones would be underpaid no matter who he was doing drills with, even if it was Matt Ryan (which he’s apparently planning to do).

Of course, Owens has brought some of this skepticism on himself by being perfectly willing to stick a finger in the eye of authority during his playing career and into retirement. But with no apparent beef with the Falcons (at least until now), it’s unclear why he’d do anything to make their lives harder.