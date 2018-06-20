Texans claim Roderick Johnson off waivers

Getty Images

The Browns waived offensive tackle Roderick Johnson on Tuesday when they signed Greg Robinson, but Johnson didn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Texans have claimed Johnson off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster. They waived tackle Kendall Calhoun in a corresponding move.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2017 and he made a couple of preseason starts before missing the regular season while on injured reserve with a knee injury. He was named the top offensive lineman in the ACC twice during his time at Florida State.

Johnson joins a tackle group in Houston that includes Julien Davenport, Seantrel Henderson and 2018 third-round pick Martinas Rankin.