Vance Joseph: Rookie receivers will help us in the fall

The Broncos took two wide receivers in the 2017 draft, but didn’t get much help from either Carlos Henderson or Isaiah McKenzie made much of an impact on the field as rookies.

While both players remain on the roster, the Broncos didn’t stand pat at wideout this offseason. They drafted two more wideouts — Courtland Sutton in the second round and DaeSean Hamilton in the fourth — as they try to build out their offense around quarterback Case Keenum.

Both players have earned positive reviews from teammates and coaches this spring. Keenum called Sutton a “friendly target” while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said, via The Athletic, that Hamilton “is one of those diamonds in the rough type of guys.” Head coach Vance Joseph thinks both will be playing roles on offense come September.

“Those two guys are going to help us in the fall,” Joseph said, via ESPN.com. ” … They’ve both been very mature to go with all of the other things. For [Sutton], it’s that catch radius — he wins with his body even if he doesn’t win the route. And DaeSean he is a physical guy who is where the quarterbacks want him to be.”

Sanders and Demaryius Thomas fronted the receiver group last year with the now-departed Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer combining for 48 catches behind them. With Keenum now at quarterback, the Broncos are likely looking for more out of those spots and it seems the two rookies will get every chance to provide it.