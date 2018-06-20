Vikings sign Mike Needham, waive/injured Hercules Mata’afa

Getty Images

Rookie defensive end Hercules Mata'afa tore his ACL in a Vikings OTA practice earlier this month and the team made a move to fill his roster spot on Wednesday.

The Vikings announced that they have signed linebacker Mike Needham. Mata’afa has been waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve or receive an injury settlement if he goes unclaimed.

Needham signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Southern Utah, but was waived after their rookie minicamp. Needham was named a first-team All-Big Sky player after three of his collegiate seasons and posted 100 tackles and seven tackles for loss in his final college campaign.

Needham will get his first on-field work with the Vikings when training camp opens in late July.