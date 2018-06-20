Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s ACL tear now represents the halfway point of his career: That injury happened in the first game of his ninth season as an NFL player, and he’s now played nine full seasons since coming back from that injury.

Jets WR Terrelle Pryor will have some old teammates eager to practice against him this summer.

Bills QB Josh Allen is a work in progress.

Here’s a look at the Dolphins’ Madden rankings.

Passes to visit the Ravens’ training camp have all been claimed.

The Bengals reportedly “hemorrhaged season ticket holders” the last two years.

Madden calls Myles Garrett the Browns’ best player.

Former Steeler Rod Woodson says the Steelers’ defensive players need to start making plays.

The Texans have made a couple moves in their front office.

Here’s a look back at the Colts’ offseason.

Jaguars RG A.J. Cann is hoping for a big year as he heads toward free agency in 2019.

Madden seems to think the Titans are good.

If you played Madden in 2009 you might have played against the quarterback of the Broncos.

Chargers DE Melvin Ingram would like to get some playing time at tight end.

The Chiefs have a lot of new faces on defense.

The Raiders invited the family members of their rookies to visit the team facility.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones trusts Ezekiel Elliott to stay out of trouble.

Here’s a close look at Philly Special.

Washington assistant Bill Callahan had some encouraging words for one of his players.

Two Giants made an NFL All-Under 25 team.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay could be ready for a breakout season.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara presented high school seniors with new laptops.

Brett Favre says he and Aaron Rodgers have come to an understanding.

Vikings fans are making plans to visit training camp.

Saints RB Mark Ingram was honored by Volunteers of America.

The Falcons have two of the NFL’s top over-30 players.

Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke is hoping to earn the backup job.

No Buccaneers made NFL Network’s list of the Top 100 players.

Cardinals WR Brice Butler understands the business of the NFL.

Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan should have great coaching match-ups for years to come when the Rams play the 49ers.

Expect Rams RB Todd Gurley to keep developing, in multiple roles.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson spent some time in London.