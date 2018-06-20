Will Tom Brady actually play until he’s 45?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used to say that he’ll play for “10 more years.” After 10 or so years of that, #Tommy needed a new target.

Enter 45. That’s been the magic number that Brady repeatedly has cited, most recently in Spanish, regarding his career expiration date.

It’s not clear, given his early August birthday, whether that means he’ll complete the 2021 season (44 going on 45) or whether he’ll play for a full season at the age of 45, in 2022.

Either way, it doesn’t matter. I continue to believe that Brady relies on “45” as a way to avoid a Derek Jeter-style farewell tour, which would bring even more attention to Brady — and which would place even more pressure on him as he works his way through a season of lasts.

So he’ll play until he’s done, and when he’s done he’ll be done. It could come after any and every given year, and there’s a chance 2018 will end up being the last year.

As to whether he owes it to the Patriots to let them know so that the organization can prepare for life without him, consider this: How often does a team let a player know its plans so that the player can prepare for life without the team? Never, or close to it, would be the correct answer.

The Patriots know the clock is ticking, and they should know Brady well enough to know that it may strike zero well before the conclusion of the 2022 season. Chances are that it will, as soon as after the 2018 season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Will Tom Brady actually play until he’s 45?

  4. Given Warren Moon played thru 44 (without the TB12 method), and Brady at 40 is in better shape and throwing far more than Moon did at 40, then barring major injury he could easily play thru 44. However, another SB victory before then will prob see him bow out on the victory stage.

  5. What’s wrong with the Jeter treatment…Who wouldn’t want a rocking chair made from ball needles and camera tripods?

  6. No he doesn’t owe the Patriots and BB already prepared for his departure. However Kraft had other plans. Thanks Robert. Stay out of football operations

  8. As a Patriots fan….I’ll appreciate whatever Brady has left in the tank. If it is 1 year, I’m fine, if it is 5 years that’s even better.

    I’m old enough and have been a fan long enough to remember the days when the Patriots were, for practical reasons, out of the playoff race by midseason. And if they did make to the playoffs, there was a lingering skepticism that that wouldn’t go far.

    How things have changed. During the SB with the Falcons, when the Patriots were down 28-3 in the 3rd quarter, I was still telling my daughter that they could still pull out a win but they needed to start scoring and stopping the Falcons NOW. That’s the level of confidence I have in this team, and a lot of it has to do with Brady’s determination.

    In a way, I kind of feel bad for the younger Patriots fans, like my kids, that haven’t had the experience of them missing the playoffs more often than not, because it is never going to get any better than it has been the last 17 years, and when Brady and Belichick are both gone it will be hard to even keep up.

    So yeah….thanks Tom for all the great memories…and any more you wish to add to the list.

  10. It’s not a matter of how many more years, but how many more plays. Just ask Montanna or Favre who each stuck around for one play too many.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!