Willie McGinest predicts a Tom Brady “walkoff” if Patriots win the Super Bowl

Speculation on Tom Brady‘s future became a hot topic this week after he told Oprah that retirement is coming “sooner rather than later.” Two days later, Brady, who turns 41 in August, hinted at playing until he’s 45 with an Instagram comment.

NFL Media’s Willie McGinest, a friend of Brady’s as well as a former teammate, expects the quarterback to leave sooner than later if the Patriots win another Super Bowl.

“I think there will be a walkoff,” McGinest said on an NFL Media podcast, via WEEI. “If he wins this year, a Super Bowl, I think it won’t be 45 years old. I think he will walk off and say, ‘The game has been amazing to me and now I am going to figure something else out.’”

The former linebacker added Brady might have retired after Super Bowl LII if the Patriots had beaten the Eagles.

Father Time eventually will catch Brady, as he does everyone. But Brady wants to walk away on his own terms, and apparently with at least one more championship.

Five is not enough for the future Hall of Famer.