A World Cup-inspired PFT Live draft

As PFT Live prepares to go on hiatus until training camps open, we concluded the Chris Simms co-host days with a draft inspired by a sporting event that will fill much of the time between now and then.

Stats had the idea, which I initially hated. With the World Cup taking soccer players from a wide variety of soccer clubs and arranging them by home country, we picked the best collections of NFL players based on the colleges they attended.

As the attached video shows, Simms got his ass kicked. And he knew it. And Stats agreed, as did Twitter. In a landslide.

Check it out, chime in below, and make the case for other schools we may have missed.